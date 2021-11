After months of hints and teases, the OpTic Gaming move to Envy Gaming has been officially announced a few days after the launch of Call of Duty’s latest title, Vanguard. The merger between OpTic and Envy, which has been in the works since the end of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, as reported by Dot Esports, will see the retirement of both the OpTic Chicago and Dallas Empire branding. The team will move forward as OpTic Texas for the 2022 season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO