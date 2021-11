In his 31 years in coaching, Gus Malzahn has never dealt with something like this. Malzahn, who fractured his right tibia during last week’s home game vs. Tulane, shared his plans for how he will handle coaching during Saturday’s road contest at SMU (noon, ESPNU). The UCF coach has to use his crutches and avoid putting any weight on his right leg. That won’t stop him from being on the field. ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO