Man pleads guilty to 2020 kidnapping and sexual assault in Norwich

By Erica Moser
 5 days ago

New London — A Norwich man pleaded guilty Monday in New London Superior Court to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman last year. He accepted a plea deal of a 15-year sentence, suspended after eight years, followed by five years of probation.

Matthew Eiden, 24, who is incarcerated, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault under the Alford doctrine, indicating he disputes the state's allegations but doesn't want to risk a harsher sentence if convicted at trial.

Eiden also pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order and second-degree failure to appear in court, stemming from other cases.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit from a Norwich police detective, an 18-year-old woman was walking home from work after midnight on Aug. 19, 2020, when a man grabbed her from behind, near the post office in downtown Norwich.

She told police the man covered her mouth and said, "Don't say anything, don't try and struggle," and dragged her down a path under Viaduct Road to a secluded area under the bridge.

The victim said the man threw her against the wall and pushed her onto the ground, restrained her arms, and covered her mouth again when she began kicking and yelling for help, the affidavit said. The woman told police the man took off her shoes and licked her feet, touched her over her clothing, and took from her $200 and her socks.

Police obtained surveillance from cameras at Otis Library, and an officer identified the man as Eiden from prior police contacts, according to the affidavit. Waterford police arrested Eiden on a separate incident later in the day Aug. 19, and Eiden spoke with Norwich police about the earlier incident.

In addition, prosecutor Christa Baker said Monday that a DNA swab taken from the victim was a match for Eiden.

Eiden is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

