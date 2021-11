This has been the most exciting and wild season of football in recent memory. Unfortunately, this week did not live up to the hype and instead, we saw a decent amount of ugly football. It truly seemed like the entire league had a midseason lull because no one played great, and there was some real sloppiness. Thankfully a few rookies took advantage of the opportunity to shine this week, and some had their best performance of the season. Though it's fantastic to see these young new faces taking a starring role, let's pray that this week is an outlier and we can get back to watching good clean football moving forward. Let's take a look at the top NFL rookies from last week.

