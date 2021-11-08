Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement to Fox News. "In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO