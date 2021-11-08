CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. — Evangelist Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery on Monday to treat a condition which had developed in recent months, a spokesman said. Mark Barber,...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mpacorn.com

Mending hearts without surgery

Elena Veytsman did not have a name until she was 7 months old. Doctors in Azerbaijani, Turkey, told her mother that the little girl, born premature, would not survive due to a hole in her heart. Veytsman was born with ventricular septal defect, a birth defect comprising a hole in...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
physiciansweekly.com

Nearly 50% of Terminally Hospitalized Kids Undergo Surgery

Results highlight importance of both surgical and multidisciplinary care in these children. Almost 50% of children hospitalized for a terminal condition undergo surgery, most commonly to address hardware or catheter issues. Researchers concluded, therefore, that pediatric surgical care is an important piece of end-of-life care for such hospitalized children. Other...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fox10phoenix.com

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement to Fox News. "In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.
RELIGION
fox5ny.com

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement to Fox News. "In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.
RELIGION
foxla.com

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement to Fox News. "In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy