'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where UTSA makes the CFP top 25 this week or we riot:. On Monday, Nebraska (21) waved the white flag, admitted defeat, declared itself a noncompetitor in modern college football. Athletic director Trev Alberts (22) announced that it was bringing floundering Scott Frost back for a fifth season with a “restructured” contract. As part of keeping Frost, a major staff overhaul saw four offensive coaches fired the same day: OC Matt Lubick, OL coach Greg Austin, QB coach Mario Verduzco and RB coach Ryan Held.
