'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out

Earlier this week, Nebraska’s athletic department announced that Scott Frost would remain the head coach of its football team for the 2022 season. “We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

