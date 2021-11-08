CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost will return next season under a restructured contract. We'll be updating this link with social media reaction, both locally and...

NEBRASKA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Forde-Yard Dash: In Keeping Scott Frost, Nebraska Has Admitted Defeat

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where UTSA makes the CFP top 25 this week or we riot:. On Monday, Nebraska (21) waved the white flag, admitted defeat, declared itself a noncompetitor in modern college football. Athletic director Trev Alberts (22) announced that it was bringing floundering Scott Frost back for a fifth season with a “restructured” contract. As part of keeping Frost, a major staff overhaul saw four offensive coaches fired the same day: OC Matt Lubick, OL coach Greg Austin, QB coach Mario Verduzco and RB coach Ryan Held.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Scott Frost to return to Nebraska in 2022 with restructured contract

Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football […]
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Details Emerge From Scott Frost’s New Contract With Nebraska

Earlier this week, Nebraska’s athletic department announced that Scott Frost would remain the head coach of its football team for the 2022 season. “We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart weigh in on Nebraska's Scott Frost decision

There have been plenty of opinions on Nebraska’s decision to keep Scott Frost in Lincoln. Two of those came from FOX Sports personalities. Matt Leinart and Colin Cowherd voiced their thoughts on Twitter Monday night after Nebraska announced Frost will be the Cornhuskers coach next year. They both defended the decision despite Nebraska’s record the last few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska, Scott Frost are Running Out of Time to Find the Answer

Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit applauds Nebraska, Trev Alberts for decision to retain Scott Frost

Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
NEBRASKA STATE
Omaha.com

Four Husker assistants fired; part of Scott Frost's 'good plan,' Alberts says

LINCOLN — About two hours after Nebraska announced that Scott Frost would return for a fifth season as the Huskers' football coach, the program announced significant changes to his offensive staff. Frost announced that four assistants are no longer with the team — offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska makes decision on head coach Scott Frost's future

Nebraska hasn’t turned the corner in 4 years under coach Scott Frost. The former Huskers star QB-turned-coach has his team at 3-6 this season, coming off a hard-fought loss against Ohio State. But, according to a statement from new Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday, it seems Frost will be...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G debate: Should Scott Frost get another year at Nebraska?

Editor’s note: Ryan O’Gara and Connor O’Gara grew up following sports in suburban Chicago. The brothers, separated by 20 months, debated about their favorite teams and players so often that their father would often have to remind them, “This isn’t PTI.” Each Friday, they’re bringing that debate to you, centered around the Big Ten and college football as a whole.
NEBRASKA STATE
footballscoop.com

Scott Frost guts Nebraska staff; fires four offensive assistant coaches

Nebraska has just two regular-season games remaining, and it is heading towards another losing season under fourth-year coach Scott Frost. But Frost isn't waiting till season's end to dramatically shake up his Cornhuskers' coaching staff. Frost announced the firings of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach GreG Austin, running...
NEBRASKA STATE

