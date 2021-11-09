CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy Revealed How a Nuclear-Powered US Submarine Crashed into an Underwater Mountain

By Precious Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a U.S. Navy study, a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine that ran aground in a sea in South China last month crashed into an undiscovered seamount. US Submarine Crashed into an Extinct Underwater Volcano. The USS Connecticut - a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine - crashed into an unexplored object resulting...

SPECs7
5d ago

So basically the sonar is useless in this highly advanced and sophisticated sub???? What good is it if it cant detect underwater features known or unknown? Its supposed to be able to do so. Right? There must be more to this story that were not going to find out.

6
Guy Vincent
4d ago

the Captain has been removed from the submarine,that tells you something this story doesn't.

5
