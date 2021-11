On Good Things Utah this morning – The upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” will tackle the 1990s as it continues to follow the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their ultimate demise as a couple. In covering the years 1990 through her tragic death in 1997, there are plenty of infamous pop cultures moments that will come into play. Princess Diana was no stranger to a fashion moment, but there is one dress that will forever be cemented into history: her iconic “revenge dress.” This week photos of on-set photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will be stepping in to portray the former Princess of Wales opposite Dominic West as the prince, spread across social media as she rocked an almost identical re-creation of the black dress.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO