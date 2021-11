While he’s only appeared in one episode so far, “Yellowstone” star Finn Little is quickly becoming a favorite of fans. It is safe to say that the 15-year-old Little made a big impression in his debut episode last week. He plays the role of Carter quite well and “Yellowstone” watchers are already taking notice of his skills. The Australian native has also been quite active on social media in the lead-up to Sunday’s premiere episode. Interacting with the show’s enormous fan base is an excellent way of winning them over as Little discovered. It appears we are going to see even more of Carter as the season rolls along. He has a very interesting and entertaining storyline ahead of him as he tries to “Yellowstone” Ranch his new home. It also looks like Carter, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are going to grow as a makeshift family living under one roof. We can’t wait to see what happens next with the adorable new family unit.

