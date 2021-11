It was recently reported that FaZe Clan Inc. will go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a SPAC sponsored by the investment banking firm B. Riley Financial Inc. The deal, which includes a $118 million PIPE investment and could net FaZe Clan as much as $291 million in growth capital, values the combined businesses at roughly $1 billion, making the company the first esports franchise unicorn. Relative to sectors like sports betting and NFTs, there has been little investment activity within esports over the last 18 months. So, the implied valuation may be staggering....

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO