Patriots capture regional championship

The Thatcher Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams finished their season in strong fashion against the Pima Roughriders on Wednesday, October 27. Most of Thatcher’s 32 7th graders and 28 8th graders made the trip to Pima. The double header started off with the undefeated Thatcher Eagles’ 7th grade team facing off against a tough Pima Roughrider team whose only loss was to Thatcher earlier in the season. Thatcher scored on their opening drive when Brig Romney took the handoff on a jet sweep, taking it to the house. After a great defensive stop, Thatcher scored again on a quick pitch to Brig. Thatcher scored a third time on a quarterback keeper as Tuf Taylor took the ball up the middle to bring the score to 18-0. All of the extra point attempts were stopped by a tough Pima defense. Pima came back strong with Gilbert Bryce taking the snap from center and racing around the left end approximately 40 yards for a touchdown. Thatcher came back to score on an inside counter. The final score of the game was the result of a hard hit by Thatcher’s Josh Jones on the Pima running back that caused the ball to fly in the air and into the hands of Ian Sweet who took it 15 yards to the endzone. The final score was 30-6. Ethan Hayes, Teagan Damron, and Wyatt Reyes had some great tackles during the game. Sterling Talley and the offensive line were the power behind the offensive attack. The TMS 7th grade team finished with an undefeated record of 8-0, winning the conference championship.

PIMA, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO