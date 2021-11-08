Jethro Tull’s first new studio album in 18 years, ‘The Zealot Gene,’ to be released in January

Jethro Tull/Benefit (The 50th Anniversary Enhanced Edition/Rhino. To be clear, this isn’t the first remake/remodel of Jethro Tull’s classic third album Benefit. Like all the other revised editions of the previous Tull offerings, it celebrates the band’s legacy with an overarched expanded box set that adds a wealth of unreleased tracks—notably, new takes on “17,” “Witch’s Promise,” “Teacher” and “Singing All Day”—in remastered versions as well as the entire original album courtesy of Steven Wilson remarkable remixes. To further tempt the completist, two full concert recordings are included, from Tanglewood and The Aragon Ballroom specifically, each vintage 1970 respectively. A hardcover book, a collection of reflections from the players and participants, and an array of visual offerings make for a sumptuous package that just might find Tull enthusiasts justifying the cost of a significant repurchase.
