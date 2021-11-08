CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jethro Tull’s first new studio album in 18 years, ‘The Zealot Gene,’ to be released in January

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJethro Tull has announced official details about its forthcoming studio album, The Zealot Gene, which will be released on January 28, 2022. The 12-track collection of the first new studio album from the veteran prog-rock band led by singer/flutist Ian Anderson in more than 18 years. Coinciding with the...

The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
Ian Anderson
Jethro Tull
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Explains Why KISS Doesn't 'Need' To Release New Studio Album

Paul Stanley says that there is no need for KISS to release a new studio album. KISS hasn't issued a full-length disc of new music since 2012's "Monster", which sold 56,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on The Billboard 200 chart. The band's previous LP, "Sonic Boom", opened with 108,000 units back in October 2009 to enter the chart at No. 2. It was KISS's highest-charting LP ever.
MUSIC
shutter16.com

Jethro Tull Announce The Zealot Gene, Video for the first track “Shoshana Sleeping” Out Now

British Progressive Rock Luminaries JETHRO TULL have announced details for the group’s first studio album of new material in over 18 years! Originally making headlines in March of this year, the band’s newest offering, titled ‘The Zealot Gene’, will see a January 28th, 2022 release on Inside Out Music. To give Tull fans their first taste of the new record, the group has released the first single from the album, titled “Shoshana Sleeping”, accompanied by a stunning visual created by Thomas Hicks.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: A New Benefit From Jethro Tull

Jethro Tull/Benefit (The 50th Anniversary Enhanced Edition/Rhino. To be clear, this isn’t the first remake/remodel of Jethro Tull’s classic third album Benefit. Like all the other revised editions of the previous Tull offerings, it celebrates the band’s legacy with an overarched expanded box set that adds a wealth of unreleased tracks—notably, new takes on “17,” “Witch’s Promise,” “Teacher” and “Singing All Day”—in remastered versions as well as the entire original album courtesy of Steven Wilson remarkable remixes. To further tempt the completist, two full concert recordings are included, from Tanglewood and The Aragon Ballroom specifically, each vintage 1970 respectively. A hardcover book, a collection of reflections from the players and participants, and an array of visual offerings make for a sumptuous package that just might find Tull enthusiasts justifying the cost of a significant repurchase.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to ABBA’s first album in 40 years, ‘Voyage’

A record many people thought would never happen is here: ABBA's Voyage, the Swedish pop royalty's first album in 40 years. Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad 's Benny’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm and finds them back in very familiar ABBA territory. There are the wistful ballads, the glittering disco anthems, a few Celtic inspired numbers and one treacly Christmas song complete with children's chorus. It's all richly orchestrated and one thing's for certain: ABBA's harmonies still sound great. Listen below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The First New ABBA Album in 40 Years Was Worth the Wait

Nearly 40 years ago, Abba were in the studio for one last time, to cut a tragic ballad called “The Day Before You Came.” They knew this was goodbye; both couples in the group had finalized their divorces. Agnetha Fältskog recited a bleak tale of total emotional isolation, words scripted by her ex-husband, doing her vocals in a darkened studio with all the lights out. It was the last thing they ever recorded. A splendidly melodramatic finale for this most melodramatic of pop groups. And that—as far as the world knew—was that for Abba. Until now. So how the hell did...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STABBING WESTWARD Announces First New Album In 20 Years, 'Chasing Ghosts'

It's been 20 years since the last full-length STABBING WESTWARD album was released in 2001, and the wait is finally over as the band today announces details for their much-anticipated new record. "Chasing Ghosts" will be out March 18, 2022 via COP International Records, featuring 10 tracks that have the industrial rock band's characteristic sound with a modern sheen that picks up right where they left off.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Saxon announce new album ‘Carpe Diem’; release first single

Share the post "Saxon announce new album ‘Carpe Diem’; release first single" Life hath no fury like a legend in full roar … and on February 4th, 2022, Saxon will show just that to the world when they release their 23rd studio album, ‘Carpe Diem,’ through Silver Lining Music, serving notice to anyone who ever felt otherwise that they remain both vanguards and masters of British Metal. Comprised of 10 titanic tracks bristling with seel-clad riffery and pround intent, the Barnsely (UK) born band draw on a variety of integredients from the career to forget what is their most dynamic release in many a year.
ROCK MUSIC
go955.com

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Stray From The Path To Hit The Studio For New Album

The wheels are turning on Stray From The Path‘s next studio album. According to the band’s drummer Craig Reynolds, he will be in the studio laying down his parts for the effort starting in early December.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

ABBA – Stream the Band’s First New Album in 40 Years

Swedish pop legends ABBA have released their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, today via Capitol. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. When Voyage was announced ABBA shared its first two singles: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” They also announced a new ABBA Voyage concert experience in London featuring digital versions of ABBA performing with a 10-piece live band. The video for “I Still Have Faith in You” previewed the live experience. Then the band shared its third single, “Just a Notion,” via a lyric video. The vocals for “Just a Notion” were originally recorded in 1978, to which the band added a new backing track.
ROCK MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love is a little bit pop mixed in with boom bap, and flavored with a soul sound not commonly found in today’s music. Longshot & Lazerbeak’s chemistry is palpable throughout the album and is only getting better with each release.
MUSIC

