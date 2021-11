If your family is anything like mine, getting them to eat their vegetables can be like pulling teeth, especially those leafy greens. No matter how tasty the adults think my salads are, the kids are a much harder sell. But THIS casserole on the other hand, this casserole was a homerun with everyone! It’s not hard to see why when we’ve mixed a hefty dose of spinach in with plenty of garlic and cheese and baked it all to golden brown perfection. It’s rich enough to keep everyone coming back for seconds and easy enough that you can whip it up for a weeknight side dish!

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO