Fox Winter Premiere Dates: 9-1-1 Lone Star, Call Me Kat, and More Return in January

Curious to learn the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 8 return date following tonight’s new episode? What about more info on what’s next?. Let’s start things off by noting that unfortunately, there is no new episode next week — it is the first hiatus of the short season! That gives production an opportunity to stay ahead of the game, and maybe that will give viewers a little more time to be on board. Ordinary Joe is definitely still in a position where it needs every eyeball that it can get; its ratings haven’t slipped too much over the course of the season, but we do think it’s definitely on the bubble.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO