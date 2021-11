Back on October 7 we updated our view of the steelmaker - "Traders who bought Nucor ( NUE) last month should continue to hold with the same $89 stop. Aggressive traders could add to longs above $102. $143 and $180 are our price targets for now. Goldman Sachs may have a technical analyst somewhere in the firm but I doubt they will weigh in on NUE."

