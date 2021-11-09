CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump fires back at Chris Christie for saying GOP must move past election fraud claims

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump blasted back at Chris Christie after remarks the former New Jersey governor, and onetime Trump ally, made at a Republican conference saying it was time for the party to move past unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “Winning campaigns are always the campaigns...

Asbury Park Press

