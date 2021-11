The indexes finished Friday with some good gains, but they did not fully reflect the strength of trading in many areas of the market. Speculative trading in groups such as cannabis, electric vehicles, and a variety of SPACs was extremely strong. A good example was Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) , which is a SPAC that is merging with electric vehicle builder Polestar. The stock jumped 20%, as traders piled in and are still chasing it after the close.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO