Cason Douglas: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

ROCKINGHAM — Cason Douglas, a senior football player, has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

The No. 1 Raiders defeated No. 32 Jack Britt High School 52-14 last Friday during the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. In his role at wide receiver, Douglas put up two single-game career-high numbers to help the team advance.

Douglas’ career night against the Buccaneers landed him his first career recognition as the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week.

Athletic Profile

Age: 17

Birthday: June 18, 2004

Year: Senior

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Height & Weight: 6-1, 177 pounds

Experience: 8 years

CATCHING UP WITH CASON DOUGLAS

In Richmond’s win over Jack Britt, Douglas caught six receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. His total reception yards and two receiving touchdowns were both career highs for Douglas, who switched to wideout this season after playing defensive back last year.

Entering the game, his previous career best was 73 receiving yards against Lee County earlier this season, nearly doubling it against the Buccaneers. Douglas’ six catches were one shy of tying his personal best, which was also set against the Yellow Jackets.

Leading the team with five total receiving touchdowns from senior quarterback Kellan Hood through 11 games this fall, it was the second time this year Douglas had two scores in a game. In the opener at Mount Tabor, he caught a score and returned a kickoff.

Two of Douglas’ catches on Friday came on the Raiders’ opening drive. He hauled in catches of 18 yards and 9 yards to help move the ball into Buccaneers’ territory, which led to a rushing score for senior Nasir Crumpton.

Following an interception by sophomore Marquan Martin, Douglas caught a 24-yard touchdown from Hood on Richmond’s next drive. On fourth down, Douglas made the grab on a crossing route before entering the end zone.

In the second half, with the Raiders leading 45-7, Douglas helped initiate the running clock with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. On first down, Douglas caught a pass in the left flat and sprinted 76 yards to the end zone for the final score for Richmond.

Douglas is currently the team’s leader this season in receptions (28), receiving yards (404 yards), yards per game (44.9) and touchdowns (5).

Cason Douglas (2) edges a defender along the sideline during Friday’s playoff win. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH CASON DOUGLAS

ROSports: You had a career night against Jack Britt. How’d you do that on such a big stage in the playoffs?

Douglas: “My team gave me the ball and let me run and make plays. I was aware of the high number of catches, but not the stats. I just kept playing and wanted to help the team win.

“I’m proud of myself and was glad to help the team move onto the second round.”

ROSports: You made the switch from defensive back to wide receiver this year. What’s that adjustment been like and how are the two positions similar?

Douglas: “It’s been smooth, but it’s been a learning experience for me. I’ve had to learn a lot more about route running and paying attention and staying focused at a new position.

“The two positions are a little similar. They both need good footwork, and I have to be fast and athletic.”

ROSports: Richmond faces a tough Leesville Road team in the second round this Friday. What’s it going to take to advance with another win?

Douglas: “We just need to keep doing what we’re told and follow our coaches orders and execute plays. We know we’re playing a better team this week so we’re a lot more focused.

“As a team, Coach (Bryan) Till said we’re having good practices. Being prepared is going to help us against them.”

ROSports: How important is the home crowd during the playoffs and what is your message to Raider Nation about Friday’s game?

Douglas: “It’s really important. We feed off their energy, and when they’re loud and screaming it gives us a lot of energy to make plays and be successful.

“My message to the fans is to please come out and support the Raiders. It’s going to be a good game and we’ll need our fans to help us win.”

ROSports: What has been the most enjoyable part of this breakout season for you with the Raider football team?

Douglas: “Moving to receiver has been fun. I’m getting the ball a lot more, scoring touchdowns and I’m part of a really good offense.

“I also really enjoy being out here with the team and my teammates having a good time.”