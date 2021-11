The Arkansas State University System has announced that Charles Ambrose will be the next chancellor of Henderson State University. Ambrose was most recently the president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, a national nonprofit that partners with schools, policymakers and education stakeholders to support students and prepare educators for the future of learning. He served as the president of the University of Central Missouri from 2010-2019 and president of Pfeiffer University, a private Christian university in North Carolina, from 1998-2010.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO