Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are in the news this week thanks to viral footage of them interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event. The couple met the Titanic star at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 6), according to Page Six. Users on Twitter honed in on the way Sanchez (justifiably) fan-girled over the actor, who appeared to be standing on a raised platform during their encounter.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO