A Luther movie is coming to Netflix; why not take a behind-the-scenes look at it now?. In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see star Idris Elba back on set as the famed John Luther, wearing his signature coat and tie. This movie is being written by series creator Neil Cross, who is also executive-producing alongside Elba. The actor has been a longtime advocate for doing a standalone film about this character, and this will be an opportunity to do just that. Having it stream on Netflix may also enable it to have more of a big-budget feel and we are very much intrigued as to where Luther’s story will go from here.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO