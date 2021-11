The Voice‘s competition is heating up as the Top 20 was narrowed down to a Top 13 during the November 9 results show. Following their performances on Monday, the votes sent in by viewers determined who was safe and who would be forced to face the music of a potential exit. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton also had the excruciating job of selecting one performer to move on despite not getting enough votes to be automatically safe. The two remaining team members in limbo then went on to weigh their votes to determine which singer would vie for the final spot after a Wildcard performance.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO