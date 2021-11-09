Nuggets' Jeff Green: Enters starting five

The Miami Heat (7-2) kick off a five-game West Coast road trip tonight with a 9:00pm game against the Denver Nuggets (5-4). Miami has a three-game road win streak after losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime without Kyle Lowry in their first game on the road this season. After tonight, they’ll face the Lakers and the Clippers in Los Angeles, followed by a rematch against the Utah Jazz and then the road trip ends against the Oklahoma City Thunder next Monday. While they may not be able to keep their road win streak intact by next week, the team should be able to return to Miami with a few wins under their belt.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO