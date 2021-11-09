CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Morris (knee) will start Monday's game against the Heat. Morris was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

NBA notebook: Nuggets star Jokic suspended 1 game, Morris and Butler fined

MIAMI — After Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. And the reigning MVP took the worst of that. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night. That means Jokic won’t play on Wednesday when the Nuggets host Indiana.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
Myhighplains.com

Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets’ 113-96 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury. Jokic said...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Viral photo shows Heat waiting in hall for Nuggets after Jokic-Morris incident

The Miami Heat players were apparently waiting for the Denver Nuggets after Monday’s game like Bishop behind Q’s locker in “Juice.”. Photographer Aaron Ontiveroz of the Denver Post posted an incredible picture to his Instagram page of the Heat gathering in the hallway after Denver’s Nikola Jokic delivered a cheap shot on Miami’s Markieff Morris (video here). Ontiveroz writes that the Heat players, led by Jimmy Butler, were looking to confront the Nuggets but that security intervened.
NBA
theScore

Jokic brothers come to Nuggets star's defense after shove on Morris

After Nikola Jokic retaliated for a hard foul by Markieff Morris near the end of Monday's Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat, Morris' twin and Jokic's brothers got into a war of words on Twitter. Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris began by criticizing the reigning NBA MVP's actions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

Nuggets Nikola Jokic took an ugly shot from behind at Miami's Markeiff Morris

Nuggets, say goodbye to your star player for a little bit. Nikola Jokic went OFF on Monday night and we’re not talking about the 25 points he put up. The Nuggets centre lost his temper and got himself ejected in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets 113-96 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Technically Miami’s forward, Markieff Morris started it first by fouling him up the floor, but then Jokic took it to another level by shoving Morris pretty hard from behind.
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets Podcast: What’s next for Nikola Jokic in wake of Markieff Morris fracas?

In an emergency edition of the Nuggets Ink podcast, beat writer Mike Singer and deputy sports editor Matt Schubert discuss the Nikola Jokic-vs.-Markieff Morris melee with photojournalist AAron Ontiveroz. Ontiveroz was on site when a Nuggets blowout over the Heat turned ugly Monday night at Ball Arena, devolving into chaotic...
NBA
Sporting News

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic suspended, Heat forward Markieff Morris fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
NBA
NESN

Malcolm Brogdon to Play Wednesday Against Nuggets

Tony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of Sunday’s 94-91 win over the Sacramento Kings. A crucial part of the Pacers’ rotation, Brogdon has played six games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Last playing in a Nov. 3 111-98 win over the New York Knicks, Brogdon scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording eight rebounds and seven assists. Last season, Brogdon was second in usage, only behind Caris LeVert, with a 25.9% usage rate.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy