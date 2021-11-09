Nuggets' Monte Morris: Cleared to play

Nuggets, say goodbye to your star player for a little bit. Nikola Jokic went OFF on Monday night and we’re not talking about the 25 points he put up. The Nuggets centre lost his temper and got himself ejected in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets 113-96 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Technically Miami’s forward, Markieff Morris started it first by fouling him up the floor, but then Jokic took it to another level by shoving Morris pretty hard from behind.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO