A Chicago-area man who lost his job as CEO of a tech firm because he participated in the Jan. 6 post-election unrest at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday. Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, Illinois, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of the Treasury.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO