Join us for a free field trip to forest restoration treatments outside the Kelly Dahl Campground led by USFS foresters and wildfire fuel managers. We will be hiking through mechanical and hand-thinned forest restoration treatments outside the USFS Kelly Dahl Campground. On this hike, we will learn how restoration is being used to make healthier forests by creating conditions that represent historical conditions prefire exclusion. We will be joined by USFS foresters and wildfire fuel managers that will speak to their work and what we see on the landscape at each location. We will be hiking around, so please bring adequate footwear, water, and whatever else you might need.

NEDERLAND, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO