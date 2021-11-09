CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Many Americans ingesting ‘cocktail’ of toxic chemicals from drinking water, study says

By Christopher Williams
fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study revealed that cancer-causing, toxic chemicals are unknowingly being consumed by millions of Americans when they ingest tap water. The Environmental Working Group released its 2021 "State of American Drinking Water" this month. "For too many Americans, turning on their faucets for a glass of water is...

www.fox29.com

Portland Tribune

Oregon tests water systems for toxic 'forever chemicals'

There are some 150 locations across the state that Oregon plans to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS. Oregon will test for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in 150 drinking water systems throughout the state. The 150 systems were selected because they are close to sites with...
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

EPA pressed on ‘toxic cocktail’ in tap water

Americans are being exposed every day to contaminants ranging from lead and arsenic to so-called forever chemicals, given their widespread presence in almost 50,000 U.S. water systems, according to new findings that lay much of the blame on EPA. In an update to its Tap Water Database published today, the...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Damning analysis discovers US tap water is a cocktail of chemicals

Tap water across the US is riddled with chemical contaminants and even radioactive material, a new study has shown, with the situation complicated by outdated safety standards. The worrying state of American tap water was highlighted in recent analysis by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit organization based in...
FOOD SAFETY
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
WDEL 1150AM

Is your tap water safe? EWG database shows 'cocktail of chemicals' in drinking supply

While Delaware's tap water meets federal standards, an environmental nonprofit said that doesn't mean the water supply is contaminant-free. The Environmental Working Group's (EWG) 2021 Tap Water Database collects mandatory annual test reports from 2014 to 2019, produced by almost 50,000 water utilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The one-of-a-kind comprehensive consumer tool uncovers widespread contamination from toxic substances such as arsenic, lead and the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in the drinking water of tens of millions of households.
NEW CASTLE, DE
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

6 Middlesex Townships Warned of Potentially Harmful Chemicals Found in Drinking Water

The drinking water in six Middlesex County towns has been contaminated with potentially harmful chemicals, and the Middlesex Water Company warns customers of “adverse health effects” if too much is consumed over time. The affected townships are:. Clark. Carteret. Edison. Metuchen. South Plainfield. Woodbridge. On Monday the Middlesex Water Company...
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rick Snyder
CNY News

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

A non-profit organization tested water supplies across the Hudson Valley and New York state and discovered chemicals that could cause cancer. Earlier this month the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit environmental company, released its 2021 Tapwater Database. "If you've ever wondered what's actually in your tap water, we have...
HEALTH
ocj.com

Removing iron from drinking water

A metallic taste in the water and stains on fixtures and clothing are all signs of iron in well water. While not a health issue, even a small amount of iron can make water unpleasant to use. Iron is naturally occurring in much of Ohio’s well water. Iron is in...
OHIO STATE
powerofpositivity.com

Drinking Tap Water Can Stop Ingestion of Microplastics, According to Research

New research discovered that tap water provides a protective barrier against harmful microplastics. This natural shield can help prevent everyday household items containing plastic from emitting tiny plastics. Products such as plastic bottles, food containers, kettles, and teabags have high levels of microplastics (MPs). Alarmingly, plastic cups, polypropylene baby bottles, and plastic teabags can release over a million MP particles per liter.
HEALTH
#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Surface Water#Clean Water#Flint Water#Pfas
Kankakee Daily Journal

COGGIN: Hackers target Americans’ drinking water supply

Most Americans are aware of how hackers can target their personal information with emails from people posing as Nigerian princes. But many would be shocked to hear their water supply is being hacked by similar, more sophisticated criminals. At least three separate drinking water treatment facilities were recently targeted by...
FOOD & DRINKS
delawarepublic.org

DNREC, DPH say Bethany Crest water is safe for drinking and cooking

Residents of Bethany Crest in Millville can drink water from their taps again and use that water for cooking. State officials told residents late last month to avoid tap water, after finding elevated PFAS levels in source water for the community. An October 11th source water sample showed concentration of...
MILLVILLE, DE
