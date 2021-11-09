KYTC announces blacktop repairs for KY 416

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced blacktop repairs will begin on November 10 on KY 416.

The repairs will take place between Robards and KY 1299. Henderson County maintenance crew will address repairs between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with no marked detour. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes during that time.

Work is scheduled for completion on the same day.

