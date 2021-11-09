CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KYTC announces blacktop repairs for KY 416

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced blacktop repairs will begin on November 10 on KY 416.

The repairs will take place between Robards and KY 1299. Henderson County maintenance crew will address repairs between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with no marked detour. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes during that time.

Work is scheduled for completion on the same day.

WEHT/WTVW

Viewers report Spectrum outages for ABC25 and CW7

(WEHT) – Viewers have reached out telling us some viewers in the Owensboro, Evansville and Newburgh areas are having difficulties accessing ABC25 and CW7 on their televisions. We are aware of the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Spectrum’s customer service number is (833) 267-6094.
OWENSBORO, KY
