Having one of the best — if not the best — start to a career by a wide receiver apparently isn’t enough to get Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase monthly honors. The rookie of the month honors for October instead go to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who to date has rushed for 479 yards and three scores on a 3.7 per-carry average with another 37 catches and two scores as a receiver.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO