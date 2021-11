The "Piano Man" is shedded pounds. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Billy Joel took the stage and showed off his impressive 50-pound weight loss. The music star had previously spoken about the slimdown, telling radio host Howard Stern it was unintentional. "I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," he told the famed radio host last month. "I embraced that, I said, 'OK, I won't eat as much' and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too."

