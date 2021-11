Members of the DeForest High School boys’ soccer received All-Badger East Conference recognition. Norskies Head Coach Kevin Krivacek commented on each selection. Caleb Ekezie - Four-year varsity letter winner. Center back captain. “I think he is the best 1-v-1 defender in the league due to his strong instincts, communication and absolutely deadly speed. Even as a CB, he earned two goals on set pieces and had three assists on a combination of set pieces and distributing when coming forward as a part of our attack. Caleb’s positive voice inspired us throughout his career.”

DEFOREST, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO