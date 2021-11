The story out of the Clarendon County town of Summerton just keeps getting worse. This summer, you’ll recall, The Post and Courier revealed how the water for the impoverished community of Goat Island became dangerously undrinkable because the company the town had hired to run the water system allowed part of it to fall into disrepair, with pumps broken down, safety equipment removed and weed killer and ant poison scattered near wells.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO