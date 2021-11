It’s looking to join your psychedelic collection. The media have virtually immortalized the Volkswagen Bus via movies and TV shows such as "The Bus" and "Cars." This star power has led to an entire generation of people who dream of owning one of these classic busses for themselves one day, as it perfectly epitomizes the "hippie" aesthetic. In addition, the highly open interior created a trend known as "Van-Life," where teens would live a very nomadic lifestyle, living anywhere they choose. Others still used the Bus for camping or weekend trips with their family or friends. This vehicle, in particular, is a perfect example of that focus on freedom and independence.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO