Council to Receive Update on the County’s Ongoing Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Briefing from the Montgomery County Redistricting Commission on Council District Boundaries at Virtual Meeting on Nov. 9 Starting at 9 a.m.
Also on Nov. 9: Council to meet with the Commission on Public Health to receive an update on local public health planning, introduce legislation sponsored by Council Vice President Albornoz and Councilmembers Navarro and Rice to designate an early care and education coordinating entity and vote on legislation to improve police...mocoshow.com
