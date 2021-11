UFC women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas discussed the trash-talking that was taking place during her rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 268. Namajunas and Zhang met in the co-main event of UFC 268 in what was a highly-anticipated rematch between the current 115lbs women’s champ and the former champion. These two previously met back at UFC 261 in April, and it was Namajunas who landed a perfect head kick on Zhang and finished her with strikes. The rematch this time around was a much closer fight as both women had their moments in the bout. But ultimately it was the judges who sided with Namajunas winning the fight unanimously.

