MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — More people will be spending time inside as we enter the winter months, but with the COVID-19 positivity rate at 9.5%, the highest it’s been this year, some people may be hesitant to socialize indoors again. Several businesses are bringing back the creativity from last winter and offering outdoor options. One of them is Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. They first created an outdoor beer garden last winter during the pandemic that included a fire pit. On Saturday, they opened their winter beer garden again, but this time with two tents and several fires inside each them. “This is the...

11 HOURS AGO