MINDEN, La. — A 15-year-old is under arrest after repeatedly stabbing a fellow student with a paring knife at their Louisiana high school, officials said. Words escalated to violence on Minden High School's campus at around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the teen pulled a paring knife out of his pocket and stabbed a 14-year-old at least four times on one side of his body, two times on the other, and one time on his head near the ear, Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper said.

