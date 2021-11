If you grew up watching television in the 1980s and ‘90s, there is an objective argument to be made that some of the greatest family sitcoms of all time were produced during this era. The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) was at the forefront of this golden age of adolescent television with their Friday night programming block titled TGIF (short for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny”). Debuting in 1989, TGIF became a staple in millions of homes across America, and would continue to be throughout 1990s as audiences tuned in weekly to watch now-classic shows such as Boy Meets World(1993-2000), Step by Step (ABC: 1991-1997; CBS: 1997-1998), Family Matters (ABC: 1989-1997; CBS: 1997-1998), and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (ABC: 1996-2000; WB: 2000-2003)

