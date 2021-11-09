WVJC mobile nursing lab in Elkins for community tour

ELKINS W.Va. – West Virginia Junior College’s (WVJC) mobile nursing lab was in Elkins for community tours on Nov. 18.

The mobile lab is an effort by the college to give students the tools necessary to help end the nationwide nursing shortage. Classes began on Nov. 18.

Graduates will be able to go directly into the workforce at the affiliated medical facilities.

WVJC has partnerships with Davis Medical System and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

College officials say they are hopeful that the graduates will stay in the area and help end the rural nurse shortage.

“We wanted to be able to bring education to where students live, versus them having to travel because a lot of our students are nontraditional, and they work full time, and have full time families they have to take care of. So instead of them having to travel outside of where they live were bringing the education to them,” said Samantha Esposito, Campus President, West Virginia Junior College, Morgantown- Online.

Esposito says WVJC is the first college in the state to offer the combination of a direct admit nursing program with affiliate partnerships, online lectures and a mobile nursing simulation lab.

