NFL

Monday Night Football Week 9: Bears at Steelers - Live Updates

By Tim Lynch
Mile High Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) will be looking to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in the AFC South with a win at home over the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday Night Football....

www.milehighreport.com

The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
wtae.com

Ben Roethlisberger placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Steelers officials. Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Ben Roethlisberger Self-Reported COVID-19 Symptoms Before Positive Test

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger self-reported possible COVID-19 symptoms prior to receiving a positive test, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Only after his self-reporting did Roethlisberger undergo a test, which returned a positive result. The Steelers placed Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday night. Mason Rudolph, who has started...
NFL

