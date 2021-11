When Pierre Dorion announced at the outset of this season that the rebuild was “over”, the understanding was that the team would be shooting for play-off contention. Were the Ottawa Senators to make a run to the postseason, even the biggest optimists among us would have to admit that there were bound to be some struggles along the way. After a 2-1 start, Ottawa is indeed in the midst of some struggles: 1-4-1 in the last six, and coming off back-to-back road defeats in Chicago and Minnesota. The Sens’ depth up front has been tested with injuries to Shane Pinto and Colin White, while the defense has been garish after the Thomas Chabot-Artem Zub pairing.

