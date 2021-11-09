24 Thanksgiving Quotes For Kids To Share At The Table

It’s that time of year again: when Christmas music invades every store you go into, holiday lights glitter and gleam from the homes all around you, and the mischievous little Elf on the Shelf comes back to take over your home. Most parents have a love/hate relationship with their family’s Elf on the Shelf, but they also can’t deny that bringing them out in the beginning of the season is fun. Seeing that Christmas joy all over your kid’s faces as they realize what the Elf is doing there is just special, you know? To make it feel even more real, you need a good Elf on the Shelf name.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO