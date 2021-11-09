XP Board 16

If Steven Universe got you right, and all you wanna do is see yourself turn into a giant woman, then Woman Tower Defense is the Roblox game for you. Well, maybe not literally giant, but giant in the fact that these women are super powerful. Enter into an apocalyptic void teaming with zombies, and unite with others to defend your people from the hordes. You’ll need to erect powerful towers ranging from Rubies and Amethysts, to Hybrids and Guardians, in order to protect your stronghold from the swarms of enemies. Have you got what it takes?
