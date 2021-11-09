CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pokemon Go event celebrates the launch of the Diamond and Pearl remake

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
An upcoming Pokemon Go event celebrates the imminent launch of the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake, officially titled Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Niantic has shared a few details about the event, which kicks off on Tuesday, November 16 at 10am local time with Part 1: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. The...

