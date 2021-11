GTA Vice City Vigilante missions are part of a challenging side quest that earns you little in practical terms, but is necessary if you want 100% completion. You’ll start by grabbing a police vehicle and tracking down your first target, but once you begin, you can’t stop until you’ve cleared all stages. If you do fail or stop, Vigilante resets to the first phase, so make sure you have plenty of time to finish before initiating this particular quest.

