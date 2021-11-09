CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Jacob Harris: Done for season

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Harris will require season-ending surgery to address a torn ACL and MCL in...

Texans vs. Rams, Week 8 | Harris' Hits

The Texans' run of matchups with some of the best teams in the league continued on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, tied for the NFL's best record at 7-1. Since Davis Mills stepped into the starting role, the Texans have faced the 5-2 Buffalo Bills, the 4-4 New England Patriots, the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals and the 7-1 Los Angeles Rams. The six teams Mills has started against have a combined 30-16, if my math is correct (did that complex addition all in my head at about 5 a.m.). As such, Sunday's matchup with the Rams went south in a hurry, but the last 15 minutes of the game went in a completely different direction than I, or anyone else, really expected. Here are my Harris Hits from the 38-22 loss to the Rams:
Rams WR Tutu Atwell Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Monday that rookie WR Tutu Atwell will require surgery on his shoulder and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, per Jourdan Rodrigue. Atwell, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.
Rams DT Joseph-Day needs surgery, could be out for season

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day could miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an injured pectoral muscle. Rams coach Sean McVay says Joseph-Day has reaggravated the injury that caused him to miss the team’s last game against Houston. The fourth-year pro needs surgery that will keep him out indefinitely. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Robert Woods both were limited in practice Friday, but both are still expected to play Sunday night when the Rams host the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Ramsey also missed practice after injuring his knee, but McVay expects his 2020 All-Pro defensive back to play.
LA Rams revert TE/WR Jacob Harris to WR. Look for him in Week 9

So you feel that the LA Rams offense is short of wide receivers? While that may have been true in Week 8, it will not be the case for Week 9. After stacking the roster with an additional wide receiver in the form of Jacob Harris, disguised as a tight end, the LA Rams are finally calling Jacob Harris a wide receiver once more.
Sebastian Joseph Day to IR, LA Rams could lose NT for the season

If you didn’t know just how effective NT Sebastian Joseph Day has been for this LA Rams defense, then you haven’t been paying attention. He is one of the late-round stars that the team loves to talk about. He developed within the system, was coached up by the staff into an NFL starter, and suddenly he is among the best in the league at his position.
Rams fall in season closer

VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams took to their home field for the final time this season to square off against the West Lowndes Panthers. While the Rams had a bit of momentum early, the wind was taken out of their sails in the 56-6 loss. The opening drive saw the...
VARDAMAN, MS
Report: Rams will try to extend Von Miller's contract beyond this season

The Rams gave up a second- and third-round pick to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller on Monday, a hefty price to pay for a 32-year-old outside linebacker in the final year of his contract. It helps significantly that the Broncos are paying $9 million of his remaining salary, leaving the Rams on the hook for only $722,222 of Miller’s contract the rest of the season.
Incompletions: Texans v. Rams (Spooky Season Is Over)

During this string of Texans games, most have used words like miserable, unwatchable, disgusting, ridiculous, embarrassing, to describe the Houston Texans. They hated what they were watching, disgusted by the performance, and destructed by what this season has provided them. I haven’t felt the same. This season was what we...
Rams expect rookie Jacob Harris to help fill DeSean Jackson’s WR role

Now that dust has settled from the NFL Trade Deadline, the mostly amicable break-up with Desean Jackson, and the season ending injury to Tutu Atwell, the Los Angeles Rams suddenly find themselves needing to restock their wide receiver room. Who will fill the gaps in a unit that started the...
Chris Harris Previews Titans vs. Rams

Our own Chris Harris is live at SoFi Stadium ahead of the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC. He breaks down everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.
Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams for rest of season

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play the rest of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday. Multiple reports said Beckham decided between the Rams and the Green Bay Packers. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Wednesday that the Packers had offered Beckham the veteran's minimum...
7 takeaways from first half of Rams' season

The Rams may only be one game better than they were at this point last season, but the feeling about this team is much more positive. At 7-2, they’re tied for the second-best record in the league and are just one game behind the NFC West-leading Cardinals. We’ve learned a...
Rams end Roughriders' season

TROTWOOD - After a long kickoff return tied the score at 7 in the first quarter, St. Marys briefly had the momentum in the Division III regional football semifinal. But from there, Hamilton Badin reminded the Roughriders why it came into the game at 12-0. The Rams answered with a...
TROTWOOD, OH

