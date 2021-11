A student who admitted in a truth or dare game to killing his grandmother has been jailed for life.Tiernan Darnton, 21, has been sentenced at Preston Crown Court to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years for the murder of his stepgrandmother Mary Gregory, 94, in a house fire in Heysham, Lancashire.Ms Gregory was discovered under a table in the conservatory of her smoke-logged bungalow in Heysham in the early hours of 28 May 2018 and died four days later in hospital.An investigation by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service initially ruled out any third party involvement, having...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO