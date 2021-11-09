CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What are WhatsApp 'Communities'? Know the function that would compete with Discord and Telegram

By Entrepreneur en Español
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Community is "a new place where administrators have more control over WhatsApp groups, mainly to group other groups," explained the WABetaInfo portal, which disclosed the leak. That is, the WhatsApp Communities will be groups within groups , very similar to how they work and are organized channels in...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

WhatsApp is working on Communities feature: Here's what it is

Just a few days back WhatsApp's arch rival Telegram came up with a slew of updates including one that arms group admins with more control. And now looks like the Meta-owned messaging platform too is headed in that direction. According to a report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
imore.com

WhatsApp is putting groups inside groups and calling them Communities

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Communities. Communities are essentially groups within groups with additional administrative controls. WhatsApp is working on a new feature it calls Communities, with the gist being that administrators will be able to create a group within a group. That overarching group will be dubbed a Community, with sub-groups residing inside.
CELL PHONES
oswegonian.com

Facebook’s Metaverse dangerous

Most people who do not live under a rock have heard about the name change of the company formerly known as “Facebook” to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to be “Meta.” Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook status on Oct. 28 about the company’s name change and the future of social interaction for humans. In the status, a new term was used called the “Metaverse.” How profound. Zuckerberg summed it up, saying “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine—get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Some might find this exciting, but I find it terrifying. It is like Zuckerberg forgot COVID-19 even happened. I do not know about Zuckerberg, but the countless Zoom meetings I had were no replacement for human interaction. However, in another sense, the technology Zuckerberg is describing is on another level above Zoom meetings. From his status, Zuckerberg describes “the Metaverse” as a replacement for our now social interactions. Zuckerberg said “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more”. He also says “This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.” Again, I am terrified.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Discord#Communities#Community
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS improving Status functionality for Business accounts

WhatsApp is releasing today another beta version of its app for iOS users. With this update, people will be able to view specific Business account status updates. Version 2.21.220.17 is rolling out today for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS, and according to WABetainfo, it allows “viewing status updates directly within Business info.”
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

WhatsApp will soon be enriched by Communities

The developer team of Whatsapp is constantly engaged in improving this popular cross-platform instant messaging service by solving the bugs found and introducing new features: the goal is to guarantee users an ever richer experience. Well, among the news studied by the WhatsApp team there is also that of Community,...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

More Details Emerge On WhatsApp Communities

A report last month that talked about WhatsApp planning to bring something known as Communities to the app. We’re now learning more about this upcoming feature, along with information on how it could operate within the app. WABetaInfo reports (via) that WhatsApp Communities will function similarly to Discord communities and...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

WhatsApp reportedly working on ‘Communities,’ an expansion of Groups

Facebook Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Communities feature, as spotted by WABetaInfo. The feature will reportedly build on top of the current WhatsApp ‘Groups’ to give group administrators more power, including the option to create groups inside groups, similar to how Discord functions. For example, you can have a master chat about upcoming sporting events with sub-chats covering specific sports like basketball or soccer.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
techweez.com

How to Read ‘Deleted for Everyone’ Messages on WhatsApp, Telegram

WhatsApp introduced the Delete for Everyone feature back in 2017. It is handy, but the tool is not perfect. Its existence is removing messages that are not appropriate to a given person or group, or just deleting ordinary typos. However, when you delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp, the...
INTERNET
d1softballnews.com

WhatsApp brings big news for the multi-device function

WhatsApp just brought a new app update Beta for Android, the 2.21.23.10, In the Google Play Beta Program and the most significant change concerns the expansion of the availability of the multi-device function. In the last few days we have seen Whatsapp in the ranking of the most downloaded apps,...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Future WhatsApp Communities update will help you better organize groups

Your favorite messaging app (maybe) from Facebook — WhatsApp — will eventually receive a Communities feature. And, by the way, even if WhatsApp isn’t your favorite messaging platform, you’re still probably using it to a degree. It’s one of the few third-party apps that Samsung itself is willing to help you install, and it’s also one of the platforms Samsung uses for customer support in some markets.
INTERNET
NME

Discord community boycotts platform over “disappointing” crypto integration

As Discord seemingly moves to implement cryptocurrency integration, fans have spoken out against the move. News of Discord implementing cryptocurrency was teased by founder Jason Citron on Twitter yesterday (November 9). In reply to a blog speculating on discussing Discord’s future, Citron posted an image showing what seems to be a test version of the app that shows integration with cryptocurrency wallets and other blockchain features.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Discord Online Status and What It Means

Discord is great for chatting, but sometimes it can be a bit distracting. What if you don't want people to know that you're online? Or you're receiving an abundance of notifications? To help out, you can set a status that reflects your activity. We're going to tell you what these...
INTERNET
Android Police

Telegram's getting ads, and here's what to expect from them

Telegram has been on a high recently, from capitalizing on Facebook’s downtime and picking up around 70 million new users to reaching over a billion installs on Play Store. However, as the platform — and the expenses associated with it — continues to grow, it needs to start generating money to cover its ballooning traffic and server maintenance costs (having been running so far on investments from the founder’s pockets). Clearly, the company has been thinking the same, because CEO Pavel Dorov earlier announced that Telegram would start generating revenue. A year later, it has launched the Telegram Ad Platform, a program that will allow individuals and organizations to create and send sponsored messages.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

Discord CEO Walks Back Crypto Wallet Hint After Community Backlash

On November 8, Jason Citron, the CEO and founder of social messaging platform Discord, tweeted an image featuring the Discord layout and an integration with crypto wallets MetaMask and Wallet Connect. Now, just a few days later, he has walked back this seemingly harmless hint, adding that Discord has “no...
MARKETS
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy