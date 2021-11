The Bitcoin price rests above $63,500 after the retreat from levels $62,300 as further downside momentum appears to be imminent. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently hovering at $63,852 after losing 1.47% of its value today. More so, where Bitcoin will go next is likely to depend on the ability of the bulls to hold the price above the key support at $63,500 which is above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO