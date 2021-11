Sen. Marco Rubio is well aware of the close ties between his party and corporate America, and the Floridian has spent years trying to position himself as a different kind of Republican. During his ill-fated presidential campaign, for example, the senator said he intended to make the GOP "the party of the bartenders and the maids, of the people that clean our rooms and fix our cars."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO